On Thursday, the Maine Department of Transportation installed signs on a section of Route 139 in Norridgewock, renaming it "The Corporal Eugene Cole Way" in honor of the Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy that was killed in the line of duty in April of 2018.

Cole's family, State Senator Brad Farrin and members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Department were there for the dedication and renaming of the road.

In June of 2018, The Maine House of Representatives and the Maine Senate both approved a bill to name the bridge over the Kennebec River in Norridgewock "The Cpl. Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge," and a dedication ceremony was held in October with Senator Susan Collins in attendance.