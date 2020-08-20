As we all continue to navigate life during a global pandemic, so many businesses have been faced with challenges they couldn't have seen coming in 2020. That includes amusement parks, where some, like Funtown/Splashtown USA decided to stay closed for the entire summer while others, like Story Land, decided to work diligently to still have a 2020 season. But between staffing shortages and many hurdles to keep the park safe, Story Land has decided that the 2020 season will come to an end just a little bit early.

Story Land announced on their website that they will shut the park down for 2020 after the Labor Day holiday weekend on Monday, September 7th. That's an earlier date for closure than the park expected. Story Land details how they plan on handling season passes reimbursements as well as day ticket reimbursements if you had planned to visit the park after Labor Day this year.

Facebook via Story Land

Story Land mentions in their statement that they are working on planning an unforgettable 2021 season for all visitors. This statement does not clarify whether Story Land will be open during their off-season special events, although that seems highly unlikely.

Story Land is still open Friday through Tuesday for the remainder of August and the first week of September.