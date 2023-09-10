Story Land Takes the Plunge With a Fabulous Water Play Area Expansion

New Hampshire's iconic place where fantasy lives is getting ready for its 70th season!

Story Land is adding a new water play area called the Moo Lagoon for 2024. WCVB5 says it's for the whole family, and you can get a sneak peek here.

Story Land is going all out. This new Moo Lagoon will have a multi-level sprayground with a dumping bucket, interactive water features, and a zero-depth spray zone. There will also be a new slide tower with three body water slides.

The General Manager, Eric Dziedzic, told WCVB5,

Story Land has been the premier destination for childhood fun, wonder, and enjoyment for 70 years. We are thrilled to bring an entirely new way for guests to cool off in the White Mountains all summer long. The refreshing water area will be a destination for summertime fun complete with a sprayground, dump bucket, water slides, and more that will begin to sprout this off-season.

Just when you thought it was safe to smell the flowers on the farm, be careful. They will squirt ya! There are barnyard animal structures, farm-themed fountains, and a tractor that squirts and soaks guests. Perfect for hot summer days, which I'm sure 2024 will be loaded with.

I know it's hard to wait until May of 2024, but Story Land is offering up to $50 off 2024 season passes, including all of Story Land and Moo Lagoon. If you buy now, you get the rest of the 2023 season free with select passes. Plus, since the sun just decided to come out, you can take advantage of special discounts and perks like free friend tickets and discounts on food and drinks! Seems like where fantasy lives just got even more fantastic!