Last summer, Story Land had an idea to transform their incredible kid-friendly theme park into a place that adults, and only adults, could come and play like kids for one night. That novel idea was so popular, with people coming from across Maine, New Hampshire and other New England states, Story Land added a second adults-only after hours gathering. Both of those nights were such incredible hits, Story Land is bringing back the idea again in 2020, with one adults-only nostalgia night planned for both June and July.

Nostalgia night at Story Land returns on Saturday, June 26th and Saturday, July 11th from 6:30-10:30pm. Story Land announced that they have new, additional lighting throughout the park so that rides can stay open later during nostalgia night. Several rides will have limited operation (lines closing at 8pm during the event) like the antique cars, bamboo chutes and Dr. Geyser's. Some attractions won't be open at all during the event, including the safari, swan boats and pirate ship.

Otherwise, the park is yours to explore and enjoy. Similar to last year's Nostalgia Night, there will be adult beverage tickets that can be purchased in the middle of the park along with live entertainment on stage for most of the duration of the event.

This is a 21+ event with tickets going on sale Thursday, March 5th at 10am. This is a rain or shine event and is non-refundable.