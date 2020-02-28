Storm Sets Record; Causes Widespread Power Outages

Thursday's storm left thousands of homes and businesses without electricity across the region.

Emera Maine has restored service to all its customers. NB Power said about 1,000 homes and businesses remain without power Friday morning.

The National Weather Service Office in Caribou measured just over 8 inches of snow on Thursday, a record for the day.

Central Maine Power reported nearly 20,000 customers were without electricity at one point. That's down to about 2200 at this hour.

A foot of snow fell from Mount Washington to Baxter State Park. The storm produced wind gusts of 49 mph in the Rockland area.