A winter storm set to sweep across northern Maine and New Brunswick on Wednesday is expected to dump anywhere from 5 to 12 inches of snow, mixed with sleet and freezing rain at times.

Here are the latest storm cancellations and closings in Aroostook County and western New Brunswick for Wednesday, December 22nd.

This post will be updated throughout the day. If you have a message you would like added to this listing, email newspi@townsquaremedia.com or call (207) 769-6600.

Aroostook County closings and cancellations:

Ashland Town Office and Library is closing at 2:00 pm

All NorState Federal Credit Union branches are closed as of 2:00 p.m.

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - closed at 2:30 pm

Madawaska Town Office - closed early at 2:30 pm

Aroostook Agency on Aging closed at noon due to the weather

Full Circle Health Care in Presque Isle - Closed at noon

Personal Services of Aroostook is closing at 1:00 today

Katahdin Trust Company’s branch offices located in Ashland, Eagle Lake, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, and Van Buren have all closed for the day. All other branch locations are currently open regular business hours.

Bread of Life Soup Kitchen in Caribou is closed today.



The UMPI campus and the Houlton Center will close early at 11:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, December 22, due to weather.

NMCC campus is closed, including the Wellness Center.

Northern Maine Development Commission closed at noon.

Presque Isle Housing Authority will close early at 3:00 p.m.

All State Offices are closed today due to the weather and will open Thursday, December 23.

Washburn town office is closed.

The Courts in Aroostook County closed at noon due to weather conditions.

Easton schools - closed at 11:00 am

Ashland schools - closed at 11:00 am

UMFK - closed at 11:00 am

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce closed at 11:00 am.

ACAP Bird Street Child Care Center in Houlton is closed today.

RSU 29 – Houlton area schools are closed

MSAD 70 – Hodgdon areas schools are closed.

Western New Brunswick closings and cancellations:

All schools in the District Scolaire Francophone du Nord-Ouest will close this afternoon due to poor weather conditions.

​Due to the impending storm and worsening road conditions, schools in ASD-W will close at 12:00 noon today.

Progressive Credit Union branches in Woodstock, Fredericton and Centreville will be closing at 2pm due to weather conditions

All facilities within the Phil Sharkey Memorial Centre in Plaster Rock will be closing at 4:00 p.m. today

The Florenceville-Bristol public library will be closed for the rest of the day due to the weather.

L.P. Fisher Public Library closed for the day at 1:00 pm.

RBC Royal Bank Woodstock is closing at 3:00 pm

Woodstock Greco Pizza will be closing early at 7:00 pm. due to the storm.

The latest weather forecast for Aroostook County and western New Brunswick:

A Winter Storm Warning is posted from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until around midnight

Snow developing this morning. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon, mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain at times, mainly south of Presque Isle. Highs around 25/-4 Celsius. Snow accumulation 3 to 8 inches by this evening.

Tonight - Snow or mixed precipitation this evening, then scattered snow showers ending after midnight. Patchy blowing snow as winds pick up. Lows near 12/-11C. Storm totals ranging from 5 to 12 inches, with the highest accumulation in the north.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Highs around 14/-10C.