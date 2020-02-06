Storm Closings & Cancellations for Friday Feb. 7th

A powerful February storm expected to dump at least a foot of snow in northern Maine and New Brunswick on Friday has prompted school closures and other cancellations.

Closures and cancellations:

All NorState Federal Credit Union branch offices will be closing at 12 PM today.

The County Federal Credit Union is closing at Noon, and will reopen tomorrow for normal business hours.

All Katahdin Trust branches from Patten north to Fort Kent will be closing at 12pm on Friday

Machias Savings Bank’s branches in Caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton and Danforth will be closing at 2pm today due to weather.

Fort Fairfield Town Office is closing at noon. The Fort Fairfield Public Library and the Rec. Center is also closing at noon.

All State of Maine offices are closed on Friday, February 7th due to the weather.

Presque City Offices are closed Friday

The Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library is closed.

The DFAS Center in Limestone is closed today.

All ACAP offices are closed Friday,

Aroostook Regional Transportation System has cancelled service for Friday.

The PI Loop will also be closed on Friday..

These agencies will all be closed on Friday, Feb. 7 : Aroostook Agency on Aging, Aroostook County Govt. Administrative Offices, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, ALL Aroostook County Superior and District Courts, ALL Northern Lighthouse locations, Woodland Town Office, Van Buren Town Office and Library, Madawaska Town Office, Frenchville Town Office, St. Agatha Town Office, Grand Isle Town Office, Greater Fort Kent Area Chamber of Commerce, Madawaska Public Library, Presque Isle Utilities District., Mars Hill Recreation Dept.

Central Aroostook Association/AMAC are cancelled for Friday

Catholic Charities Maine "Threads of Life" Thrift Stores are closed today

Acadia Federal Credit Union is closed today.

Presque Isle KFC/Taco Bell will be open for lunch, 10:30am-1pm, They will then be closing for the rest of the day.

Woodstock Duty Free Shop/Atlantic Travel Centre is closed Friday.

WorkSafeNB office in Grand Falls will be closed today

Grand Falls Town Administration office is closed for the day

The Grand Falls Public Library will be closing at 12 noon today February 7th

Autism Intervention Services will be closed in Fredericton and Woodstock today

St. Mary of the Visitation in Houlton will be cancelling 6 pm mass for Friday, Feb 7.

Presque Isle Elks Friday Night Bingo is cancelled for Feb. 7.

The Father-Daughter Dance at the Sargent Family Community Center in Presque Isle has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 15th from 7 to 9 pm.

The Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance at the Caribou Wellness Center has been rescheduled for February 28.

Tonight's Junior A Hockey game at the E & P Senechal Centre in Grand Falls between the Miramichi Timberwolves and Grand Falls Rapids has been postponed due to the storm. The game has been rescheduled for February 19th

Saturday events:

Micmac Farms' Winter Festival Market in Caribou, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8th has been postponed until NEXT Saturday, Feb. 15th.

The Children's Winter Luau at the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle.scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed until Saturday, February 15th

The Town of Florenceville-Bristol has cancelled SNOW BLAST that was scheduled for this Saturday. the event has been re-scheduled to Saturday, February 22nd.

Schools:

All schools in Aroostook County are closed Friday, February 7th due to the storm.

All public schools in New Brunswick are closed.

The UMPI campus, including the Houlton Higher Education Center is closed.

NMCC in Presque Isle is closed Friday.

UMFK will be closed Friday. The Sports Center and Library will remain open.

Region 2 School of Applied Technology in Houlton is closed

NBCC Woodstock and CCNB Edmundston (including Grand Falls campus) will be closed for the day.

Universite de Moncton's Edmundston campus is CLOSED

We will update this post as the storm progresses and more notices come in. If you have a storm-related message you would like to add, please email it to newspi@townsquaremedia.com�� or call (207) 769-6600