Storm Closings and Delays – Monday, January 21 [UPDATE]

As cleanup from the storm continues, here is a list of closings and delays for northern Maine and western New Brunswick.

MONDAY, Jan. 21



All Schools in Anglophone West School District (N.B.) are closed today due to poor weather and road conditions.

NBCC Woodstock is closed today.

CCNB campus of Edmundston will be closed all day. (Including the Grand Falls site)

Due to the weather and road conditions, the AYR Motor Centre in Woodstock will be CLOSED Monday.

Fort Kent Community High School Boys & Girls Basketball & Nordic Skiing POSTPONED to Tuesday.

All administrative services of the City of Edmundston will be closed until noon today, January 21st. The Sports Pavilion, the Jean-Daigle Centre and the two arenas are also closed.

Crown of Maine Sanitation - No trash pickup on Monday.

Northern ME Oral & Facial Surgery in Presque Isle will be closed on Monday, 1/21/19.

Autism Intervention Services in Fredericton and Woodstock will be closed for the day due to the weather and road conditions.

There will be no meeting today for the Rotary Club of Woodstock due to weather.

AMHC Offices in Fort Kent and Madawaska - opening late at 10 a.m.

