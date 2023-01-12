Storm Closings and Cancellations – Aroostook County (Jan. 12-13)

Heavy snow and freezing rain will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday as the first major January storm hits Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick.

Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations.The list will be updated frequently.

ALL after-school and evening events for all schools in RSU 29 (Houlton area) have been cancelled for Thursday, January 12th.

MSAD #1 (Presque Isle/Mapleton schools) will have a Remote Learning Snow Day on Friday, January 13. Learning materials will be sent home with students at the end of the school day Thursday. Questions related to remote learning materials or expectations should be directed to your child's teacher. Friday was already scheduled as a half-day for students. The remote learning expectations will reflect a half-day schedule as well.

RSU 39 schools (Caribou) will be closed Friday, January 13 due to the expected weather conditions.

The Woodland Consolidated School will be closed Friday due to inclement weather.

MSAD #45 (Washburn schools) will be closed Friday due to the impending storm.

No school in MSAD #20 (Fort Fairfield) on Friday.

More to come...

If you have a storm-related message you would like included on this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com