Stimulus Check Tracking Now Live On IRS Website

We have been hearing about it, now it is LIVE. A tracking tool that gives you the option to see the status of your stimulus check from the IRS website.

Where you get there you will see:

 

Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment

This application will give you information about:

  • Your payment status
  • Your payment type
  • Whether we need more information from you, including bank account information

Click here to track your stimulus payment.

