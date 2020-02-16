Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart Coming to Maine
Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present the STEVE MILLER BAND with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Gary Mule Deer live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Friday, August 14.
Steve Miller talks about the tour:
Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” said Miller. This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. The jam sessions are spontaneous music at its best. And adding the comedy and music of Gary Mule Deer to the show is a real mold-breaking move for me. I’m grateful to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best.
General public ticket sale begins Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am. General admission and reserved seating ticket prices range from $25.00 to $250.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.
Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app