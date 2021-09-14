Since When is Scary Stephen King a Funny Stand-Up Comedian?

Who knew that Steve has some comedy game? Well, he does!

Here at Townsquare Media, we are obsessed with all things that relate to Bangor's most famous celeb, the great and prolific, Stephen King.

He is an author of horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, crime, science-fiction, and fantasy novels. His books have sold more than 350 million copies, and many have been adapted into films, television series, miniseries, and comic books. King has published 63 novels, including seven under the pen name Richard Bachman, and five non-fiction books. He has also written approximately 200 short stories, most of which have been published in book collections. Pretty impressive resume right? Well, it turns out that he has another talent that we all weren't aware of.

When you have been a huge star as long as he has, you pick up a ton of stories and recollections, and as it turns out, he is quite humorous when he tells these tales. At a recent public speaking event, he basically did a stand-up routine, cracking the audience up with a collection of jokes and anecdotes from his experiences over the years. And guess what? he is pretty damn funny. Check out his funny bit of comedy, but keep in mind that he uses a few salty NSFW words that aren't appropriate for the workplace.

