Stephen King Hangs Out Backstage At A Concert In Boston

Some serious star power was out in The Hub this week!

Wednesday was a crazy night in the city of Boston. You had the first public appearance of Chris Rock, since the infamous slapping moment with Will Smith, then you had the Miami Heat in town to meet the Boston Celtics, and to top it off, Bangor’s most famous citizen was also in Beantown.

The duo 2Cellos brought their “The Dedicated Tour” to the Agganis Arena, and the one and only Stephen King made the scene, and he enjoyed it so much, he went backstage to meet the artists. Based on the footage, the Master of Horror, had a pretty great evening taking in the show.

2Cellos is a Croatian cellist duo that features classically trained cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser. They play instrumental arrangements of well-known pop and rock songs, as well as classical and film music. They have been featured on several American shows, including "Glee" and "The Bachelor."

They found fame in 2011 after their cover of the Michael Jackson classic "Smooth Criminal" became a huge hit on YouTube racking up almost 40 million views. Interestingly enough, Sulić and Hauser were rival musicians, before they decided to team up together.

And of course, you know the great Stephen King. A true Maine legend, he has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, many of which, have been turned into features films and TV series, and become a huge part of pop culture all over the world.

People Posing In Front Of Stephen King's House On any given day, you can see lots of people heading to West Broadway in Bangor, to get a glimpse at the home of the legendary author.