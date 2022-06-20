A South Portland woman died over the weekend in an alleged hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme.

The Portland Press Herald reports Mokeme was the founder of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which led events for young people and adults in the Maine outdoors.

The fatal incident occurred on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor sometime between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.



Courtesy of Maine State police Courtesy of Maine State police loading...

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle is described as a 2016, Black BMW X3 SUV bearing Maine License Plate 5614WM. The vehicle is registered to 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland, Maine.

The SUV may have front-end or undercarriage damage, Moss said in a news release on Monday afternoon. If anyone sees this particular vehicle, they are asked to immediately call the Maine State Police, and not to approach it. The photo above is a stock photo meant to represent the vehicle of interest.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public, according to Moss.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, please call the Maine State Police at 207-973-9700.

Here Are 30 Maine Restaurants Our Parents Took Us to When We Were Growing Up Have you ever wondered if those restaurants your parents took you to when you were younger are still here in Maine? Do they look the same? Does the food still taste super yummy? Here Are 30 Maine restaurants our Parents took us to when we were growing up, Let the nostalgia begin!