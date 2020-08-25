Stars of ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ Have Opened The Woodshed Tap Room

We love watching Ashley, Ryan, Chase, Jedi, Dixie and the crew on the hit makeover TV show "Maine Cabin Masters," and we have for years now.

So anytime they unveil a new project, we can't wait to see it. In January, they opened a destination for fans on Route 202 in Manchester just outside of Augusta called the Kennebec Cabin Company.

It's a gift shop where folks who enjoy watching them on TV can do some shopping for cool MCM crafts and quality tools. Maybe fans could even be lucky enough to say hello to the stars while they're there.

Now the odds of being able to hang out with Maine Cabin Masters are kicked up a notch...with Maine craft brews and more.

Here's the official announcement from the Maine Cabin Masters Facebook page about the opening of The Woodshed Tap Room this week.

Here's a look at their outdoor picnic seating area.

Watch below as the always wicked cool, Ryan Eldridge takes us on a tour of the beautiful tap room featuring great beers and oysters from Maine.

He also lets us know about all the fun (like live music and food trucks) we can enjoy if we head ovah for a visit. We are pumped, bub!

New episodes of Maine Cabin Masters air Monday nights at 9pm on the DiY network.