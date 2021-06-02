This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is titled “Rampage,” a reference to the Rancor’s rampage. It takes place on the planet Ord Mantell, which was first referenced in the film The Empire Strikes Back. It was also a key location in the novel and video game of Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire.

Those are just a few of the cool Easter eggs and Star Wars secrets on this week’s episode of The Bad Batch. Did you catch who was voicing Cid? Did you recognize the reference to Yoda’s introduction in Empire Strikes Back? Do you know the name of the alien species she belongs to, and where we’ve seen her kind before? We do — in the video below, we reveal all that stuff and a whole lot more. Watch:

If you liked our video on all the Easter eggs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5, check out some of our other videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4, a comparison of Return of the Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in the season finale of The Mandalorian. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Fridays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Gallery — Our Favorite Rise of Skywalker Easter Eggs: