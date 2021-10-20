Stabbing in Mars Hill puts Town in Lockdown; Situation All Clear

The Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, several other area agencies responded to an incident in the Mars Hill and Blaine area on Wednesday afternoon. While we await an official press release from officials, here is what we know so far.

JC/TSM

Agencies were called when a report of a possible stabbing occurred at the Mars Hill IGA located on Main and Market Streets. The victim is believed to be a female and at this time we do not know her current condition. She was found conscious at the time when assistance was called for. A male suspect had fled the scene by foot. Shortly after receiving a call, the Maine State Police advised residents in the area to go inside and lock their doors as they looked for the male suspect.



Authorities blocked off entrance to the Robinson Road down to the western end of the Pierce Road in Blaine. Officers surrounded a property at 149 Robinson Road in Blaine. Officers were able to enter the home and were seen taking a suspect into custody.

Volunteers from the Mars Hill Fire Department blocking off Robinson Rd in Blaine, ME

Assisting with today's incident, was the MSP, Aroostook County Sheriffs, Mars Hill Fire Department and Ambulance, Border Patrol, and other area law enforcement agencies. We will update you on this story about the victim and the suspect as that information is made available.

Get our free mobile app

Mars Hill is located approximately 30 miles north of Houlton, and 15 miles south of Presque Isle. The population of the town is under 1,500 people. The neighboring town, Blaine, has a population under 1,000 and is part of the school system. MSAD #42 was also put into a brief lockdown while the incident was ongoing. Thanks again to the many officers who helped resolve the situation quickly. Our thoughts will continue to be with the victim and their family.

Home For Sale - 806 Sweden St, Caribou, Maine