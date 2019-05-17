Springtime Dangers of Cold Water in Maine

The weather is certainly starting to turn and all of us here in Maine are looking forward to jumping in a body of water as soon as possible. But before you do, heed the warning from the good people at the National Weather Service in Gray. The water is still REALLY cold out there and could cause hypothermia

Did you know:

Your body heat is lost 25x faster in cold water than in cold air?

Hypothermia occurs faster in children and old people?

Alcohol consumption speeds up the onset of hypothermia?

So get pumped up for opening up your Camp and Memorial Day Weekend but be careful out there!