Why get back on the grind and work this Spring Break when you could party on the beach instead? Turn up in the sun and experience some of the hottest artists performing live on the Gulf Coast at the South’s biggest music festival!

SZA, GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Lil Nas X, Calvin Harris, AJR, Kevin Gates, Paramore and so many more… this is your chance to experience Spring Break with the Stars.

Here's What You Could Win

Two passes to one of the South's biggest music festivals in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Roundtrip airfare for two

Three-night hotel stay

$500

Here's How You Enter

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 24. We'll share codes at 12 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm each weekday, and you can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 27, 2023. Prize is provided by Columbia Records.*

