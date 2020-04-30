Spotify’s 20 Most-Streamed Songs Ever
Spotify's 20 most-streamed songs of all time include, perhaps unsurprisingly, a mix of some of the biggest music superstars on the planet.
The reigning king of the list, Ed Sheeran leads the with four tracks featured on the list.
Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Drake all tie for second with two songs each in the top 20.
Every song on the list, along with every track in the top 75 most-streamed songs on the streaming platform, has been streamed more than a billion times.
Check out the full list of Spotify's 20 most-streamed songs ever (as of April 2020), below.
- 20
"bad guy," Billie Eilish1,334,843,268 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 19
"New Rules," Dua Lipa1,337,419,829 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 18
"Starboy," The Weeknd and Daft Punk1,338,227,691 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 17
"Believer," Imagine Dragons1,341,278,381 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 16
"Despacito," Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and Luis Fonsi1,342,283,350 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 15
"Lean On," DJ Snake, MØ and Major Lazer1,344,986,934 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 14
"Photograph," Ed Sheeran1,350,457,108 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 13
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello1,371,040,648 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 12
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber1,374,524,045 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 11
"Say You Won't Let Go," James Arthur1,390,694,641 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 10
"Perfect," Ed Sheeran1,395,266,817 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 9
"Havana," Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug1,426,621,227 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 8
"Dance Monkey," Tones and I1,448,427,758 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 7
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee1,454,943,972 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 6
"God's Plan," Drake1,519,451,527 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 5
"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran1,523,464,061 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 4
"Closer," Halsey and The Chainsmokers1,759,898,748 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 3
"One Dance," Drake, Kyla and WizKid1,842,641,765 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 2
"rockstar," Post Malone featuring 21 Savage1,885,927,493 streams (as of April 24, 2020)
- 1
"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran2,479,061,600 streams (as of April 24, 2020)