The No. 1 Southern Aroostook Warriors kept their perfect record intact and claimed the Class D North title Saturday with a 52-33 win over No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Warriors led throughout, building a 21-14 lead at the half and pulling away in the second period of the contest.

It's the third-straight regional title for the Warriors.

Senior Makaelyn Porter led the way for the Warriors with 20 points. Freshman Madison Russell added 13 points and junior center Kacy Daggett added 11 points.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by senior captain Brittany Gray with 10 points. Katie Hutchinson added 8 points and Kaylee Morey added seven for the Mariners.

Southern Aroostook (20-0) will play at in the Class D state championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Augusta Civic Center.