Southern Aroostook Announces Honor Students For First Trimester

The Southern Aroostook Middle/High School announced their academic honors for the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year. SAHS serves the communities of Island Falls, Dyer Brook, Crystal, Hersey, Merrill, Oakfield, and Smyrna.

The Standards

To be considered for honors must average at least a 3.0 across all academic classes they are receiving credit. Students who receive high honors have accumulated a GPA of 3.4 - 3.75 and are in good-standing. The highest honors are reserved for students who have an overall GPA of 3.75 - 4.0.

Congratulations goes out to the students for continuing to put their education first during one of the most challenging times in history. You have dealt with lockdowns, masks, restrictions, remote learning, and so much more, but these students continue to shine in the classroom.

Without further ado...

Here are the names of those who have been recognized by RSU 50 for having achieved the honors.

Grade 6;

High Honors – Haley McGary, Jakoby Porter

Honors - Lyndsie Beaulieu, Caroline Elhoff, Mason Hatch, Kendal Lawlor, Jayden White

Grade 7;

Honors - Kevin Clark, Emma Cooper, Frank Drake, Jazmyn Ellingwood, Ruth Greene, Alexa Hersey, William Hersey, Connor Lilley

Grade 8;

Honors - Dillan Bishop, Richard Chambers, Daniel Kuindersma, Kason Lawlor, Hannah McGary, Ally Shields, Annie Stevens, Joel Strother, Ashlyn York

Grade 9;

Highest Honors – Rylee Webb

High Honors - Libby Anderson, Ciera Dignan, Olivia Engebretson, Rylee Kuliga, Sarah London, Addyson Schmidt

Honors - Ethan Collier, Jacob Ellingwood, Mackenzie Lilley, Bethany Schmidt, Alaina Stevens, Austin Tarr

Grade 10;

Highest Honors – Cami Shields

High Honors - Dylan Burpee, Tristen Hardy, Bridger Noyes, Bailey Vose

Honors - Amaya Boutlier, Leana Caswell, Brooke Ivey, Emmalee Landry, Lexi-lynn Rackliff, Autumn Robinson, Madison Shields, Conner Walker

Grade 11;

Highest Honors - Jennah Brooks, Alyssa Crandall, Callie Russell

High Honors - John Langer, Alexia MacLaren, Shayna McMannus, Madison Russell

Honors - Wyatt Kuliga, Camden Porter

Grade 12;

Highest Honors - Maggie Harthorne

High Honors - Hunter Burpee, Esther Greene, Emily Skinner

Honors – Gracie Brewer, Adain Bubar, Chris Caswell, Lindsay Derosier, Samantha Desrosier, Aedan Gadsby, Jordyn Legassey, Laura Lyons, Christopher Mitchell, Emily Stewart, Devon Tarr, Ethan Webb

To learn more about Southern Aroostook you can visit the district's website here.

