100 Songs That Dominated ‘Billboard’ Charts the Longest

There are songs out there that, for whatever reason, just seem to stick. Our culture is filled with songs that just don't quit, from Michael Jackson's "Black or White" to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Which is why today, we are inspecting the top 100 songs that dominated the charts the longest.

To determine the longest-serving songs as of March 2020, Stacker consulted the Billboard Hot 100. Songs are ranked by the number of weeks they spent at No. 1 on the chart, and ties are broken by the number of weeks they spent on the charts in total.

Every decade is represented since the Hot 100 came into existence, with Bobby Darin’s 1959 serial killer-inspired ballad “Mack the Knife” representing the oldest song in the slideshow.

Some songs on the list almost didn’t come to pass. Beyoncé’s breakthrough single “Irreplaceable,” which became an anthem for female empowerment, was written by Ne-Yo from a male perspective and was originally intended for country stars Shania Twain or Faith Hill. Others, like the “Macarena” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” set off cultural phenomena that pushed celebrities and athletes to join the craze. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men each have a pair in the Top 10.

Some tunes represented here were misinterpreted upon release, such as The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” which was thought to be a love song, but which lead singer Sting revealed was actually about stalking. Whatever your musical preference, the wide variety of songs that have ruled the Billboard Hot 100 charts will leave you humming a tune in your head.

Read on to find out which songs dominated Billboard’s charts the longest.