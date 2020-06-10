Some Testing Swabs Discarded After Trump Visit, Company Says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A medical products company destroyed a limited number of specialized swabs for coronavirus testing because of President Donald Trump's visit.

But the company says that was the plan all along.

Puritan Medical Products, in Guilford, Maine, said it discarded swabs produced during a limited production run Friday to provide a demonstration for the president.

The company says the normal production run was delayed until the weekend to avoid reducing weekly production.

Puritan is in the process of doubling production with federal assistance to ensure an adequate supply of the swabs as the nation ramps up testing for the new cornonavirus.