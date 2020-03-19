Some Stores Creating ‘Elderly Hours’ For Supply Runs

Several New England stores have changed their hours to accommodate the elderly, like Market Basket is opening their doors from 5:30am to 7am for people over 60, according to a report from WMUR.

Target is also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for the elderly and those with other health concerns.

Dollar General is setting aside the first hour of the day for seniors as well.

Market Basket says that having their own distribution center is crucial for restocking the shelves, according to this YouTube report from WCVB

We should also keep in mind that there are seniors that can't get out at all. It must be a very scary time for them. They may have dementia or other conditions that prevent them from knowing exactly what's going on. Their normal caregivers may not be able to visit them like they had been doing before this outbreak.