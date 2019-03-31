Snowmobiler Killed in Weekend Crash in Northern New Brunswick

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday evening on a trail outside Bathurst, N.B.

Bathurst RCMP responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a snowmobile accident near Northesk, about one kilometre from Roger's Lake Lodge.

Sgt. Marc Tremblay said a 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain was snowmobiling on a groomed trail when he failed to make a turn and collided with a tree. He died at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors in the crash. The man was wearing a helmet. The investigation was continuing on Sunday.