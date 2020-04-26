Skowhegan Police Breakup Brawl Between Two Bald Eagles

According to the KJ, at around 1:45 on Friday afternoon, Officers Isaac Wacome and Josh York responded to a report of two bald eagles having an altercation on Dartmouth Street.

The officers, along with a game warden, used a plastic tote to carry one of the eagles to Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center in Freedom.

A short time later, what is believed to be the other eagle involved in the fight was spotted on Waterville Road. That eagle appeared injured, but it flew off before it could be secured.