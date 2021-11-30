Skate Away The Winter Blues at Newly Built L.L. Bean Ice Rink

Northern Lights

Each winter L.L. Bean goes all out for their Northern Lights event. The Freeport campus is filled with twinkling Christmas lights, a Life-Size Snow Globe, reindeer, hot chocolate, and letters to Santa.

This year they are now offering Ice Skating in Discovery Park.

Ice Rink

Early in November, Ice Ops Arena Consulting began building the rink noting that this has been a desire of theirs for years.

They didn't cut any corners with this rink. This ain't no hose left on in a yard. They brought in the big guns with a massive chiller to keep the ice solid and perfectly skatable through the month.

When the project was complete it was picture perfect and ready for skaters.

Skating is open daily from 9 am until 8 pm through the end of the year. No skates? No problem! You can rent them at no cost. While you skate enjoy holiday tunes and once the sun sets gaze at the twinkling lights. When you're done you can warm up at one of L.L. Bean's heated benches or go inside for some holiday shopping. More details can be found here and all the other events going on in Freeport here.

