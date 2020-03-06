Six Years in Prison for Credit Union Robbery in Patten, Maine

A man who robbed a credit union in Patten last year has been sentenced to six years in prison with all but three years suspended.

Sixty-year-old Bryan Ingalls of Patten walked into the Eastmill Federal Credit Union on February 10, 2019 and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Police said the note was written with “a kid’s marker.” Ingalls made off with nearly $5,500. The Bangor Daily News reports only about $1,500 was recovered when he was arrested four days later.

When Ingalls was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, corrections officers say they found a wad of cash in one of his socks. He told police that he needed the money to pay off a $370 debt.

In addition to prison time, the judge sentenced Ingalls to two years of probation and ordered him to pay about $3,900 in restitution.