Six New Brunswick Emergency Rooms Could Shut Down at Night

Six New Brunswick emergency rooms could soon be shutting down at night.

Radio-Canada reports the Higgs government is expected to announce the closures today as part of a plan to reorganize services offered in New Brunswick hospitals.

Emergency departments in Grand Falls, Perth-Andover, Caraquet, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Sackville and Sussex would likely be closed between the hours of 10pm and 8am.

This would force people in rural areas to travel to larger medical centers to receive emergency care during the night time hours.