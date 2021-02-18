Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash, Lincoln, Maine

A Lincoln, Maine man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 24-year-old was driving in Mattamiscontis Township just north of Lincoln around 4:30 p.m. when his car went off the road, went airborne and struck a pole.

WABI reports the man was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath. Emergency crews from Lincoln and Howland responded to the scene.

The victim was Lifeflighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. No word on his condition today.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.