Single Car Crash Kills 3 in Gouldsboro, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three people are dead following a single car crash in coastal Maine.

WABI-TV reports the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday on West Bay Road in Gouldsboro.

The driver, 22-year-old Jessob Hayward, was killed along with two passengers. One was identified as 18-year-old Lucas Pottle of Steuben.

The other passenger is a minor and has not yet been identified.

WABI reports the crash is under investigation by authorities. Gouldsboro is located east of Bar Harbor.

