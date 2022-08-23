Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man.
Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
Dalessandris is described as a white male, 5’10”, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans with a black belt and black sneakers.
Anyone who sees Mr. Dalessandris or has any information concerning his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7382.
Dalessandris just turned 55 on Sunday. He had previously resided in Caribou.
This story will be updated when we receive further information.