Missing Newburgh Person Found Deceased in Bangor

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Megan Mason Dorcy was found deceased off Ohio Street in Bangor.

The death remains under investigation. Officials have not commented on how she died.

Officials had issued a Silver Alert for Megan Dorcy, who was also known as Mason. Dorcy was last seen on the Odlin Road in Bangor, where they were dropped off for an appointment at Penobscot Community Health Center on March 10th. Police say Dorcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back home to Newburgh but never showed up.

State Police has learned that Dorcy has not taken any medication for three days and there had been no activity with their bank account, which caused family and friends to become concerned for their well being. It's not known whether Dorcy had a cellphone.

Starting in February of this year, the Silver Alert, which was always used to notify the public of missing elderly residents, has been expanded in Maine to include people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

