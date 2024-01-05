Aroostook County Man Found Safe

Update from Maine State Police

Gordon Morton has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance.

Original Story

A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Gordon Morton of Oakfield.

Silver Alert for Man from Aroostook County, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Morton was last seen at his home on River Road around 9:30 pm on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

May be in the Houlton or Presque Isle Area

“Mr. Morton suffers from cognitive issues and was going to his sister’s house in Oakfield but he never showed up. His possible last known location was in Enfield. He may be in the Houlton or Presque Isle area.” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Description of Missing Man

Morton is described as a white male, 6’00”, 155 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. Mr. Morton does have a beard but his family was unable to get an updated photo of him with a beard. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes. He is driving a 2013 gray Buick Lacrosse with Maine registration plate 315TN.

Contact Authorities with Information

If you see Mr. Morton please contact the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office at (207) 532-3471.

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart