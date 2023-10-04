78-Year-Old Woman Died in a Crash with a Tractor-Trailer on I-95

A 78-year-old woman died in a crash early Wednesday morning on I-95 after a tractor-trailer and vehicle collided.

Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer and Sedan

Jean Robinson of Gorham was driving a Subaru Outback and had pulled over in the breakdown lane near exit 80 in Lewiston.

Vehicle Drove into Lane of Semi

The Maine State Police said “the sedan then turned left into the lane of travel of the tractor trailer causing it to hit the sedan broadside. Jean Robinson was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The semi was driven by 63-year-old David Alicea from Nashua, New Hampshire. Alicea was not injured in the collision.

Silver Alert was Issued

The Gorham Police Department had sent a Silver Alert for Robinson on Tuesday, October 3.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “Robinson suffers with cognitive impairment and her exact whereabouts were unknown prior to the crash. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and was supposed to be traveling to Southwest Harbor but never arrived.”

Ongoing Investigation and News Updates

The crash remains under investigation, said Moss. This news will be updated with more information when it is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smartphone.

