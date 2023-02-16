Significant Snowfall to Hit Friday in Northern Maine

After enjoying a couple of days of mild mid-February temperatures, another blast of snow is expected to hit northern Maine and neighboring New Brunswick late Thursday night and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued two separate winter weather advisories for the Crown of Maine, with one calling for 6 to 10 inches of snow from Presque Isle northward. Parts of the upper Saint John Valley could get a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down.

The second advisory extends from central Aroostook County to northern Penobscot County and predicts 4 to 8 inches of snow mixed with sleet. The advisories are in effect from midnight tonight until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Colder temps and gusty winds will accompany end of week storm

Officials say the wintry mix could lead to some travel difficulties and are urging drivers to be careful. Temperatures are expected to remain steady around 20°F Thursday night and Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Snow will taper off Friday night with overnight temperatures dropping to around 0°F as clouds start to move out.

Any icy mix expected in the Bangor area on Friday

Meanwhile, forecasters say much of Penobscot County and Downeast Maine will be dealing with 1-3" on snow and sleet mixed with freezing rain, which could lead to substantial ice buildup.

Just another Wintry Friday in Northern Maine

This will be the third straight Friday this month that Old Man Winter has taken center stage. Last Friday brought 6-8” of snow and many school cancellations in Aroostook county. And on the first Friday of February, folks experienced the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills in northern Maine in years.