Should Proof Of Vaccination Be Shown To Enter Maine’s Concert Venues & Restaurants? [POLL]

Has the time come to put the bickering aside and make a clear-cut decision to possibly end this thing?

The nasty COVID-19 virus has been a part of our lives now since early last year and with the Delta variant of it now running rampant, there doesn't seem to be an immediate end in sight.

It seems that the human element has had enough of it though as here in Maine restaurants are busy once again, the city pools are open, and state fairs and concerts in our area are just gearing up. Soon the kids will be heading back to school and they'll be part of sports teams traveling all over the state.

Life almost seems normal. But most know it's really not.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is exploding in states like Florida and cases here in Maine are rising as well, with the vast majority of them among those that have not been vaccinated, thus keeping the virus alive and widespread.

People much smarter than the majority are now talking about a country-wide vaccine mandate to end this thing. That includes Joseph Allen, an associate professor and the director of the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who recently wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Post that said among other things, "We have a silver bullet that can end this crisis. Why are we afraid to pull the trigger?”

As you're aware by now, big-league sporting entities like the NFL will penalize teams and their players if a game is canceled because of someone who wasn't vaccinated. MGM Resorts will require that their employees be vaccinated or else face a $15 weekly charge for COVID-19 testing. More and more businesses, including Northern Light Healthcare with its 10 hospitals here in Maine, are making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory if you want to be employed there.

The program will be called "Key To NYC Pass", and it'll be the first of its kind in the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday, "It's time for people to see vaccinations as literally necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life. If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things."

Should it be that way here in Maine?

Should you have to show a vaccination card at the entrance of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the Alfond Arena, the Collins Center for the Arts, the Texas Roadhouse, or the Bangor Mall Cinemas?

Seems like we're heading in that direction, and for good reason. Better get vaccinated.

