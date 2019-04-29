Sheriffs Looking for A 25-Year-Old Central Maine Man [PHOTOS]

A 25-year-old man from Hermon was last seen April 14th around 3:30 pm said the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Messer was on Spruce Street in Hermon when he was last seen.

He is described as 6’0’ and weighing 145lbs. Messer has brown hair & brown eyes.

Officials said he was wearing a plaid, insulated shirt & sweatpants. And carrying an olive colored backpack with brown straps. Messer was possibly on a 10-speed mountain bike.

Contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (207)947-4585 if you have any information of his whereabouts.