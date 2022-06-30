We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

It's exciting and mesmerizing for sure, but we know the dangers. That's why shark sightings can close down beaches, and did in Truro on the Cape. Here's a photo posted on the Sharktivity app of that Great White.

Sharktivity App Sharktivity App loading...

The Head of Meadow Beach had to get everyone out of the water and shut down the beach for about an hour after the sighting, according to the Sharktivity app. Look at all of those fins!

Sharktivity App Sharktivity App loading...

If you're not familiar with the Sharktivity app, you should totally download it. I love it just because I'm enthralled with the ocean and marine life. Please note that this app focuses on Massachusetts sightings, but if you see a shark in New Hampshire or Maine, you can make a note on the app, too.

According to WHDH Boston, sharks rarely attack people. The last deadly shark attack in New England was in July of 2020 off the coast of Maine. What's most important for you and I is to look for the shark warning flags.

Vacation in a Treehouse in New Hampshire, Maine, and Beachside Cape Cod All of these treehouses are on Airbnb or Vrbo. I've attached the link to each treehouse in the last picture of that treehouse mini-gallery of photos.