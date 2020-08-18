Senator Collins Visits Houlton High School

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

U.S. Senator Susan Collins will visit Houlton High School Tuesday morning to meet with school officials to discuss how they are preparing to safely reopen for in-person classes this fall amid the pandemic.  

Senator Collins will also tour the high school. Those in attendance will include Superintendent Ellen Halliday and Houlton Middle-High School Principal Tim Tweedie.  

The Senator's office says she will be wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines. 

