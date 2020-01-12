Selena Gomez Explained Why She Won’t Be Creating Any ‘Sexual’ Music Videos in the Future

Selena Gomez opened up to fans on why she will not be creating any "overtly sexual" music videos in the future.

The 27-year-old was celebrating her third studio album, Rare, with an album release party for fans that included a Q&A session with radio host Jojo Wright. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer revealed that she would be embarrassed if her six-year-old sister Gracie saw her "Hands To Myself" music video where she dances around in a bra and panties.

“I didn’t know you were going to play the video," Gomez told the host according to MTV. "My sister is here. I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore. It’s not really necessary, in my opinion."

Gomez’s last three music videos for “Lose You To Love Me,” “Look At Her Now” and “Rare” have showed a mature side of Gomez that showcased her songs in unique settings that even her little sister can even enjoy.