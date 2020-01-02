Here’s What Selena Gomez Was Doing on Justin Bieber’s Wedding Day

Selena Gomez revealed exactly what she was doing on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding.

On New Year's Day (January 1), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer gave a detailed look at her past year via Instagram Stories, while simultaneously letting fans know her whereabouts during her ex-boyfriend's second wedding in South Carolina on September 30. In fact, Gomez shared three photos of herself from that particular day.

The first was a selfie of herself with her hair straightened.

The next shot features the pop star surrounded by her friends as they enjoy a sushi dinner at home.

Finally, the last image sees Gomez laughing and just living her best life.

It definitely looks like the pop star has moved on and her upcoming album, Rare, helped her do it. She said "it's the most honest music I’ve ever made, and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart" during the album announcement, as well as made it clear in interviews that she's not the same person she was last year after her breakup.

“It’s weird because I wrote the song over a year ago — 'Lose You to Love Me.' It’s like I feel completely different from when I wrote it, so it’s such an interesting thing,” Gomez explained during On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

"It’s been four years since I’ve been working on this album. It’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago. None of the words that I’m speaking would have existed so taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through is just... I don’t know," she added. "I’m just so grateful that it’s out."

Rare drops January 10.