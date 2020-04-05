Selena Gomez Just Revealed Her Bipolar Diagnosis

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 27-year-old revealed her diagnosis while speaking to Miley Cyrus on her Brightminded Instagram Live show on Friday (April 3).

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer has been vocal about her own personal experiences with anxiety and mental health along with advocating for mental health.

“You know, I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and for depression, and for other stuff that I had been struggling with,” Gomez told Cyrus.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world ... I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” she announced. “And so, when I got to know more information, it actually [helped] me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?”

Gomez compared her experience to when she was scared of thunderstorms as a child. “My mom bought me all these books on thunderstorms... She was like, ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid,’” she explained. “It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Gomez being so open about her mental health struggles.

Watch the interview, below.

See fan reactions and well wishes, below.