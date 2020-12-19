See Where In Maine These 10 Celebrities Were Born

Geographically, Maine is a good-sized state, but outside its handful of cities, it is very sparsely populated. As of the end of 2020, we have a population of just over 1.3 million people. Considering how few people we have, it may surprise you how many celebrities were either born in Maine or call Maine home.

Some of the more notable (and historical) people with connections to Maine include: business man and United States Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, famed movie director John Ford, actress Bette Davis, and Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

In more recent years, Maine has been the birthplace of brat pack actors, EDM producers, famed authors, and at least one New England Patriots player.

From Wikipedia's list of famous people from Maine, here are some of the recent people who were born in the Pine Tree State

