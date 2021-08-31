See What the Inside Of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looks Like Before It’s Gone

We are sad to hear this week that the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland is going away. The spot will be taken over by the Roux Institute as its new campus site. For over 150 years, Mainers have been working and producing world-champion baked beans, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans have left Mainers waxing nostalgic. The plant will close at the end of this year.

Here are some amazing facts about the B&M Plant:

The "B" (George Burnham) in B&M got things started on Franklin Street in 1867, making packaged meat and vegetables.

The "M" (Charles Morrill) soon joined up with Burnham and B&M was born.

The plant moved to its current spot in 1913.

The beans are made in gigantic 200-pound pots...900 pounds with the beans in them.

The B&M warehouse is 40,000 square feet.

After World War II, demand for baked beans doubled...a good thing for B&M.

The source beans come from Manitoba and Michigan in 2000 pound bags

The plant has 75 current employees. In the heydey, there were 300.

Back in the day, the working floor was 100 degrees all day.

If you've never been to the B&M plant, we thought we would give you a look inside with this cool video.

Check out this fantastic 4K drone video of the B&M plant. Have some beans and franks and toast this Portland landmark. Make sure you eat as many B&M Portland, Maine-made baked beans as you can before they start getting made in the Midwest. You know that just won't taste quite as good. Thank you B&M!

