wtwmass instagram

There should be a law against this type of behavior

I like when I go hiking and I see signs that say “leave only footprints” to protect and respect nature. According to the dailymail.co.uk, some fool (and I am being kind calling him a fool) decided to JUMP ON TOP OF a basking shark at Cohasset, Massachusetts and someone filmed and posted it to social media. I don’t know what is worse, the fool jumping on top of the basking shark or the people that filmed it.

Gentle Giants

Personally, if I was on a boat I would be struck with wonder and excitement at such a special, magical encounter with a creature such as the basking shark. The basking shark is the second-largest fish in the world, yet it only eats microscopic plankton. The basking shark is currently on the IUCN Red List for Endangered species according to dailymail.co.uk. I think this fool jumping on the basking shark should be charged with a crime. Maybe do some community service taking care of animals or picking up trash at the beach.

Backlash was Swift

While the young man and his friend that followed thought they were being cool posting the video to social media the negative backlash was swift. Some of the comments on the post suggested that next time he jumps on a great white shark and that he ruined the experience of a lifetime for himself and his pals on the boat. Please let’s make this a crime. Treat nature the way you wished to be treated.

Speaking of fascinating...

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":771,"3":{"1":0},"4":[null,2,16770781],"11":4,"12":0}">