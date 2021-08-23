If you are looking for the perfect place to host your rustic Maine wedding, a family reunion, or a get together with all of your college friends, you need to check out this log cabin mansion tucked away in Otisfield, Maine.

According to VRBO, the massive 9,000 square foot home (some would call it a mansion) has 6 bedrooms with 16 beds. Depending on how you set things up, it can sleep 20+.

It features a hot tub, indoor sauna, game room, workout room, library, theater room, and more. If you love spending time outside, there is a massive deck taking up one side of the house. There's also a deck on Saturday Pond.

The property, called Moose Lake Ranch, even had a brush with fame. Back in July of 2016, the property hosted country superstar Luke Bryan's 40th birthday party.

NOTE: There may be restriction, like capacity limits, on the property due to the on-going pandemic. Reach out to the hosts for full details.

While the per night cost probably varies depending on the time of year, for the dates we looked at, it was just over $900 per night. Get more details HERE

Gorgeous Rustic Lakeside Mansion In Otisfield The 9,000 square foot mansion, which sits on the bank of Saturday Pond, is tucked away in the small Maine town of Otisfield. Sleeping over 20, it is perfect for a family reunion, intimate wedding, or other event. Back in 2016, it hosted Luke Bryan's 40th birthday party. It rents for just under $1,000 per night. Get the details from VRBO

What do you think? Would you rent it? Have you ever been to an event at the Moose Lake Ranch? Let us know by sending us a message through our app or on Facebook.

Campground At 96 York Town Road In Albion Learn more about the property by checking out the realtor.com listing.

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Maine In 2021 Roadsnacks has released their 2021 list of the worst places to live in Maine.

Don't forget that you can always send us a message through our app. You can even use it to send us pictures and videos. So, if you see something we need to know about, take a pic or a video, and send it to us.