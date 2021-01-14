Our Boston Bruins take the ice for the first time tonite against the New Jersey Devils. And the B's will have a guardian angel on their shoulder this year. Or should we say on their helmet. That would be a tribute to a great Mainer, Travis Roy, who passed away this past October. Travis, of course, is the heroic person who was paralyzed from the neck down during his first hockey game at Boston University in 1995. The Bruins are joining Boston University hockey teams and putting a TR24 emblem on their helmets. How incredible is that?

From the Bruins Press Site:

"The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy," said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. "I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life's journey taught us all. Travis's profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world."

"When Travis felt the tap on his shoulder from Coach Parker signaling his turn to take the ice for BU, it was the best moment of his life," said Travis Roy's parents Brenda and Lee. "Years of hard work and dedication were about to pay off - his lifelong dream was coming true. Twenty years later, the Bruins offered Travis a one-day contract and asked him to drop the ceremonial pregame puck. He was honored and humbled to do so.

Apparel featuring the TR24 logo is available for purchase through Boston University, with all proceeds benefitting the Travis Roy Foundation. Go to GoTerriers.com/TR24 to visit the online store. GO B's!!!!!