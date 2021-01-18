Searchable Maine Fishing Laws to Make Compliance Easier

Mikael Damkier/Thinkstock

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The newest version of Maine’s fishing laws includes a searchable database designed to make it easier for anglers to comply with the rules.

The website allows fishermen to search by water body, town, county or fishing code. That allows anglers to search terms such as “fly fishing only” and “open to open water fishing” to get a better idea of where they can fish.

The state website also includes a map-based online tool called FLOAT, which stands for Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool.

It allows fishermen to easily find out which of the thousands of inland waterways in Maine have special fishing rules.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge

Filed Under: Searchable Maine Fishing Laws
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top